Think History: Living in a Wetland

Hear the boom! Smell the smoke! Head to Butts Hill Fort in Portsmouth on Sunday, October 17th, and join Revolutionary War soldiers in the field. The re-enactors of the 54th Regiment of Foot will be hosting a living history event in the Fort. Bring the family to see an encampment of the 54th Regiment, a British regiment involved in the occupation of Aquidneck Island and the Battle of Rhode Island, as well as other Revolutionary War units. Besides seeing how soldiers of the era lived in the field, there will be weapon demonstrations. The participating units will also hold unit drills on the same parade field used by local militia as well as Continental Army, British, and French troops between 1776 and 1783.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 12 HOURS AGO