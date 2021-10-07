Dennison heating up as season winds down for Woodridge volleyball

(Guthrie Center) The ACGC volleyball team has found their stride with seven wins in their last eight matches. The Charger’s win over Madrid on Tuesday moved the team’s record to 10-8. Head coach Jen Policky says, “Yes we do feel like we are in a groove and have found a really good rhythm with the girls. They are working really hard in practice. We not only feel like we have our fundamentals down our passing and Molli Gettler (292 assists) has really found her groove with setting. Chloe Largent is obviously our steady Eddie in terms of being able to have a consistent amount of kills every game. We are a little bit more well rounded. We are running some quicker sets and finding a quicker tempo to the game.”

VOLLEYBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO