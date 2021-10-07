CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennison heating up as season winds down for Woodridge volleyball

 6 days ago

Emily Dennison has had a breakout last couple of weeks as a senior outside hitter on the Woodridge volleyball team. “Emily really has taken the second half of our season by storm,” Bulldogs head coach Katie Cicione said. “She’s added a lot of stability within our offense and our defense. I cannot put into words how proud I am of her and the way that she’s approaching the game of volleyball right now. It’s such a beautiful thing.”

