Amber Renee Reed, age 39, of Fostoria, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 3, 2021, at her residence in Fostoria. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses or to the Diabetes Foundation, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

FOSTORIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO