CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

Lackawanna lads Jaquan Brisker, Ji’Ayir Brown continue to lead Penn State’s secondary

By Andrew Destin
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Another trip to the Central Time Zone looms near, which means Penn State will soon have to depart from Happy Valley for the first time in a month. The Nittany Lions kicked off their season with a 16-10 road victory over Wisconsin before returning home for their next four games. Now, James Franklin and company have an even tougher task coming up in the Hawkeye State.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The North Shore Drive Sports Podcast

From the Point: Penguins open the season with a dominating win. Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo react to the opening-night win in Tampa — and then overreact. What did the Penguins do in the 6-2 win that's sustainable? What was just a case of a small sample size?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy