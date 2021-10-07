CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Action Needed to Address Antibiotic Resistance in Older Americans

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the most recent antibiotic resistance report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017 six common antibiotic-resistant pathogens (including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) caused an estimated 30,000 deaths in the U.S. and resulted in $4.6 billion in health care costs.1 New research published by The Pew Charitable Trusts, University of Utah, and Infectious Diseases Society of America revealed that over one-third of those deaths and costs came from the Medicare-aged population (65 years and older)—a disproportionate figure given that Americans 65 and older made up 15% of the U.S. population that year.2.

