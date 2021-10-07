Federal Action Needed to Address Antibiotic Resistance in Older Americans
According to the most recent antibiotic resistance report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017 six common antibiotic-resistant pathogens (including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) caused an estimated 30,000 deaths in the U.S. and resulted in $4.6 billion in health care costs.1 New research published by The Pew Charitable Trusts, University of Utah, and Infectious Diseases Society of America revealed that over one-third of those deaths and costs came from the Medicare-aged population (65 years and older)—a disproportionate figure given that Americans 65 and older made up 15% of the U.S. population that year.2.www.pewtrusts.org
