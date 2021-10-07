CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Nobel Literature Prize 2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah named winner

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has said he was "surprised and humbled" to be awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature. The Swedish Academy praised Gurnah for his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism". The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Travel abroad with these new releases, from Jonathan Franzen’s Illinois to John Banville’s Spanish setting…Fiction1. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen is published in hardback by Fourth Estate, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available nowIt's publication day for CROSSROADS by Jonathan Franzen! 💛✨‘His best novel yet’ Telegraph'A mellow, marzipan-hued 70s-era heartbreaker' New York Times'A magnificent portrait of an American family on the brink’ Vogue'A stunning novel’ iNews‘A firecracker’ Irish Times pic.twitter.com/fBdjwHwaLO— 4thestatebooks (@4thEstateBooks) October 5, 2021Jonathan Franzen’s engrossing new novel, Crossroads, takes us to New Prospect, Illinois. Here, behind a veneer of small ‘c’ conservative respectability, we find a melting pot of American...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
Variety

Princess Diana and Other Late Celebrities Revived Through AI in French Interview Series ‘L’Hotel du Temps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thierry Ardisson, a famous French TV journalist, host and producer known for roasting some of the biggest stars and political figures in modern history, has teamed up with Mediawan’s 3eme Oeil Productions to resuscitate late icons in “L’hotel du Temps.” Pioneering the use of an artificial intelligence-generated tool called FaceRetriever, “L’Hotel du Temps” has allowed Ardisson to fulfil his wildest dream: Travel back in time and bring back legendary figures, including Princess Diana, French actor Jean Gabin, comedian Coluche, singer Dalida and former French president Francois Mitterand. He interviews them in his favorite Parisian palace, the Hotel Meurice. Represented by Mediawan Rights,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wole Soyinka
Person
Rabindranath Tagore
Person
Pablo Neruda
Person
Harold Pinter
Person
Joseph Brodsky
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Ernest Hemingway
24/7 Wall St.

Life Lessons From the 1900s That Are Still Relevant Today

The early 1900s were a time of dramatic changes. The Spanish flu pandemic was ravaging the world. The virus struck quickly, inciting fear and stoking panic on a global scale, eventually leading mistrust between people and authorities — much like during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other monumental changes were happening early last century, too. The […]
THORNTON WILDER
Variety

‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan and IFC Films’ President Arianna Bocco Discuss the Shot to Represent France at the Oscars

Since winning the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival just over a month ago, French-Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan has emerged as one of the most exciting and relevant new voices of contemporary world cinema with her sophomore outing, “Happening.” Working with a tight budget, a fairly unknown lead actress (Anamaria Vartolomei) and a polarizing topic, Diwan was able to deliver a nuanced and relatable portrayal of Anne, a bright young female student determined to rise above her social upbringing who faces an unwanted pregnancy in 1960’s France — at a time when abortion was considered a crime. “Happening,” based on...
MOVIES
Deadline

Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’ Sells Out Globally; Anthony Hopkins & Zen McGrath Join Cast

Embankment and Cross City have sold out on The Son, Florian Zeller’s second feature following the Oscar winning The Father. Joining the previously announced deal with Sony Pictures Classics for the U.S., China and multiple international territories, are: UK, Benelux, Italy, Scandinavia & Iceland (STX), Canada (Elevation), France (Orange), Germany (Leonine), Switzerland (Ascot), Spain, Latin America and Portugal (Sun), CIS (Exponenta), Japan (Kino), Australia & New Zealand (Transmission), Airlines (Echo Lake), Greece (Spentzos), South Africa (Empire), Israel (United King), Middle East (Front Row), South Korea (Green Narae). Filming has now wrapped on the movie, with Zen McGrath and Anthony Hopkins having joined the cast, which was previously announced as featuring Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern. Producers are Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Joanna Laurie, Christophe Spadone and Zeller. The film is again adapted from a Zeller stage play, forming a trilogy with his plays The Father and The Mother. The Son follows Peter (Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Beth (Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas (McGrath).
MOVIES
Variety

French Oscar Hopeful ‘Happening’ to Hold North American Premiere at Chicago Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Audrey Diwan’s “Happening,” one of the three shortlisted films to represent France for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, will make its North American premiere at the Chicago Film Festival as part of the Global Currants and Women in Cinema program on Saturday, Oct. 17. “Happening” (L’événement) had its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival. The film won the Golden Lion, making Diwan one of only five women who have ever won the festival’s top prize since 1949. Just acquired by IFC Films and FilmNation, the film is an adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s novel of the same name that looks back...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Tanzanian#Swedish#The Swedish Academy#Africans#Twitter Dedication#The Booker Prize#English#Postcolonial Literatures#The University Of Kent
AFP

French film festival back with a bang in Hollywood

Hollywood's French film festival unveiled its line-up Monday, with organizers hoping to capitalize on a pandemic-sparked shift towards non-English language programming in the United States. But, says deputy director Anouchka van Riel, the boom in non-English language films and television during lockdown is proof that there is a sizable market -- and appetite -- for things other than Hollywood's usual fare.
MOVIES
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Massive Winemaking Complex, Architect Owen Luder Dies, and More: Morning Links for October 12, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARCHAEOLOGY BLOTTER: VICE EDITION. Archaeologists in Israel said that they have found a winemaking complex in the town of Yavne that is around 500 years old and that could churn out some 500,000 gallons a year in its heyday, the Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, scientists working in Utah have found evidence that humans there were enjoying tobacco more than 12,000 years ago, Reuters reports. It is the earliest record of human tobacco use ever uncovered. A very cool quote from one archaeologist: “On a global scale, tobacco is the king of intoxicant plants, and now we can directly trace...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Judi Dench discovers she has a royal connection

Judi Dench has discovered that she has a royal connection after appearing on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? Researchers on the TV show determined that one of her maternal ancestors was a lady in waiting in the Danish court.The Skyfall actor said she had “no idea” that she had any Danish connections. “I had no idea about any of that. Or even that we had any Danish connections but this, I have found out, is my Mother’s family, and now of course I want to explore it further,” Dench said. “And now I believe there are Swedish...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

BBC Scripted Showcase Adheres to Contentious ‘Distinctive British Content’ Rules, Says Drama Chief

As Mipcom rolled on at Cannes, U.K. public service broadcaster BBC held a preview of its upcoming scripted titles for journalists at an event on Monday presided over by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama. A hot button topic of discussion in recent weeks has been the matter of “distinctively British content.” Hours before he was removed from office, John Whittingdale, then Minister for Media and Data, told the Royal Television Society convention at Cambridge that the government intended to introduce a White Paper that includes a requirement for such content. “If it’s set in Britain and made in Britain by...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Meet some of Africa's inspiring queens!

When we learn about history, we often hear the stories of celebrated royal leaders... But mostly they are white, often they are European, and usually they are men. Now author and illustrator Onyinye Iwu is trying to change that, with a focus on telling the stories of some of Africa's queens.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Black History Month: London Underground map reimagined to honour the Black people who shaped Britain

A special version of London’s Tube map has been produced, with stations named after Black figures who influenced and shaped British history. Stations on the Black History Tube Map have been renamed for people including George Bridgetower, a virtuoso violinist who lived in London in the early 19th century, and British abolitionist Mary Prince, who escaped enslavement in Bermuda and went on to dictate an anti-slavery memoir.The map was produced by Transport for London in partnership with the Brixton-based Black Cultural Archives to mark Black History Month, which takes place each October.Other Black British figures honoured by the map are...
SOCIETY
Variety

Mike Leigh, Asif Kapadia & Michael Winterbottom on Gatekeepers of Independent Cinema – BFI London Film Festival

Leading British independent filmmakers expressed some frank views on gatekeepers acting as a barrier to independent cinema at a BFI London Film Festival panel discussion on Tuesday. The panel consisted of Palme d’Or winner Mike Leigh (“Secrets & Lies”), Oscar winner Asif Kapadia (“Amy”) and Golden Bear winner Michael Winterbottom (“In This World”). The discussion used Winterbottom’s recently published book “Dark Matter: Independent Filmmaking in the 21st Century” as a starting point. The discussion was moderated by former London Film Festival artistic director Sandra Hebron. Leigh, who debuted in 1971 with “Bleak Moments,” has a unique approach to getting funded in that,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

AFI FEST Full Lineup: 2021 Festival Adds Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ and More

The American Film Institute announced today the full lineup for this year’s AFI FEST, which includes Sony Pictures Classics’ “Parallel Mothers,’ written and directed by Academy Award winner Pedro Almodóvar and starring the beloved Spanish auteur’s longtime muse Penélope Cruz. The film will receive a red carpet premiere at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, November 13. Other additions to the lineup include buzzy festival titles such as Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket,” Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” and Apichatpong Weerakethakul’s Tilda Swinton starrer “Memoria.” The full lineup joins the previously announced world premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Azor review – eerie conspiracy thriller about the complacency of the super-rich

Pure evil is all around in this unnervingly subtle, sophisticated movie; an eerie oppression in the air. Andreas Fontana is a Swiss director making his feature debut with this conspiracy drama-thriller, shot with a kind of desiccated blankness, about the occult world of super-wealth and things not to be talked about. The title is a Swiss banker’s code-word in conversation for “Be silent”.
MOVIES
lapl.org

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah

The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021 has been awarded to educator and author Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”. Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and has lived in England since 1968. He was a professor of English and postcolonial literatures at the University of Kent’s School of English, until his recent retirement.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy