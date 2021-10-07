CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When every restaurant is farm-to-table, what does California cuisine have left to offer?

By Soleil Ho
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first started living and breathing restaurant stories every day at The Chronicle, I was confronted with a fascinating and new (to me) piece of language. California or “Cal-” was attached to many restaurants of different genres, from Mexican to Italian to Thai. Outside of the state, restaurants that serve directly sourced and seasonal ingredients don’t necessarily call themselves “Californian,” but here, I think there’s an element of local pride at play. More expansive than “Chicago-” or “Detroit-style,” which only seem to apply to pizzas and/or hot dogs, “Cal-” is more of a philosophy than a practical cooking style or set of traditional ingredients. Rather, when the label of California is attached to a restaurant, it implies a distinct way of relating to the food system.

