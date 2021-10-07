Future Hogs – Week 5: A look at players who could help the Washington Football Team

After this week in college football, it’s not too hard to see that Alabama and Georgia appear to be on a collision course. They look like they are a notch above the rest of the SEC, but there are still a lot of games left to play. Cincinnati did all it could to make a case for being in the College Football Playoffs with its big win over Notre Dame. Penn State and Iowa remained undefeated ahead of their marquee matchup this weekend. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is hoping they’ll find their way into the playoffs. It’s been a fascinating first few weeks.