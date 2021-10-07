Mark Bradley: Anthopoulos and Snitker: A forced marriage grows into beautiful partnership

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
They’ve won four division titles over four years. They’ve worked together in the way John Schuerholz did with Bobby Cox. One guy got the players; the other stitched together a first-place club every doggone year. When Schuerholz arrived from Kansas City, the new general manager didn’t get to hire his manager, Cox having been GM before team president Stan Kasten convinced him to return to the dugout in June 1990. Alex Anthopoulos likewise inherited Brian Snitker. Therein hangs a tale.

