Mark Bradley: Anthopoulos and Snitker: A forced marriage grows into beautiful partnership

Around the trade deadline, Braves fans were not feeling too optimistic. The team could not get over .500, and key injuries were starting to pile up. The prize signing of the offseason, Marcell Ozuna, was in a legal battle after a domestic violence incident. While nobody could have seen that coming, one of the key contributors of the 2020 season — Adam Duvall — was with a division rival and torturing the Braves. Atlanta failing to strengthen the bench was coming back to bite them in a big way, and with so many guys hurt, fans questioned if the Braves should do anything massive at the trade deadline. What followed from GM Alex Anthopoulos was nothing short of a master class.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO