Environment

Destructive Tsunami Caused by 9.0 Earthquake in 1700 Leaves Trail Inside Trees

By Precious Smith
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, local evidence of the disaster has disappeared. But Douglas firs in Oregon may have caught hints deep in their tree rings. A night when January 1700 was about to end, two tectonic plates moving along the Pacific Northwest coast freed the tension they had piled up during a conversation lasting for centuries. In a tectonic sound, the Juan de Fuca plate slipped past the plate of North America.

Sean Lynch
6d ago

well I hate to be the one to say this. it has been on tv shows, papers have been written a about it. even tsunami evacuation zones and warning systems installed because of the findings. even native American have stories of the day the ocean rose up and swallowed the land.

Jennifer Harley
6d ago

they are studying something we have known for a long time... this area is a volcanic area....

