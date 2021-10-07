Destructive Tsunami Caused by 9.0 Earthquake in 1700 Leaves Trail Inside Trees

Tropical Storm Warning Pamela will not only represent a serious threat to Mexico, where it is projected to make landfall as a hurricane but its effects will also be felt in areas of the United States as it moves inland. Pamela is expected to bring heavy rain and flash floods to parts of central Texas before the end of the week. In addition, the interaction of the system with a non-tropical system will increase rainfall even further.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO