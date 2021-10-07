Former Trousdale Turner corrections officer indicted
A former corrections officer at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has been indicted by a federal grand jury on various charges. A press release from the Department of Justice stated that Kenan Lister, 42, was indicted after allegedly assaulting an inmate at the Hartsville prison on Aug. 30, 2019. He was arrested by FBI agents at his Clarksville home on Tuesday morning and was scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate later Tuesday.www.lebanondemocrat.com
