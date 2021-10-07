Bay County housing market boomed over last decade. See which areas saw the most growth

PANAMA CITY BEACH — There is no question that the past decade brought a surge of new housing units to Bay County. According to the 2020 Census, housing units in Bay County increased by more than 3,000, or more than 3%, from 2010 to 2020, jumping from 99,650 to 102,971. The number of occupied units also went up by 2.5% from 68,438 to 70,134 and vacant units climbed by more than 5% from 31,212 to 32,837. The gains were maintained despite Category 5 Hurricane Michael blasting the county in October 2018, damaging or destroying thousands of homes in the process.