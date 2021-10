Shares of Align Technology Inc. slumped 6.1% toward a four-month low in afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jonathan Block warned investors that his research suggests volumes deteriorated in recent months. Block's warning comes two weeks before the aesthetic dentistry products company is slated to report third-quarter results, after the Oct. 27 closing bell. Block said his past "quarterly diligence" was bullish, leading him to take aggressive stances heading into the previous four quarterly reports, all which beat both profit and revenue expectations. "However, our 3Q21 checks came back soft,...

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO