2022 Wrestling Preview: The Quadrangle of Hate

By Atinat
offtackleempire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last two years saw a cancelled national championship tournament, an abbreviated season, and one of the odder Olympics ever. Now, we get back to wrestling as it was intended. Iowa returns as defending National Champions for the first time in a decade, Nebraska and Minnesota both had top 10 seasons last year, and Wisconsin looks to return to form as they welcome top recruit Braxton Amos into the fold. Here we go.

