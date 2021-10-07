Nine Valley is a farming simulator set in the wild territories of ancient Egypt, now out for Android

Idle Shop Manager is a business simulator from Bling Bling Games that is out now on Android in early access. It's an idle game that can be played offline for free. Idle Shop Manager has been developed and published by german studio Bling Bling Games, which has a history of launching many successful idle titles such as Idle Tycoon: Space Company and Idle Trading Empire. Idle games are popular because they play themselves and it doesn't make you wait or ask for a lot of time. The simple rule is, the more you play, the more you grow. And that is what makes idle games addictive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO