Nine Valley is a farming simulator set in the wild territories of ancient Egypt, now out for Android
Nile valley is a mobile farm simulator where players are tasked with helping Amisi and Asibo deal with tricky situations during their family farm adventures. The game will have players explore the wild territories of ancient Egypt along with the young married couple. Players will also have to find the best farmland to seed and harvest to eventually build a strong and prosperous farm and city.
