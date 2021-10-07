Americans spend $3 billion on Halloween costumes each year. It’s an environmental nightmare
It’s about time we got spooked about the environmental impact of Halloween. American consumers are expected to spend $3.32 billion on Halloween costumes this year. Most of these will be cheap, disposable costumes sold by retailers like Spirit Halloween and Walmart. Around 83% of materials used to make these costumes is derived from plastic. And many will be thrown out on November 1. In the U.K., one study found that 7 million costumes are thrown out each year—potentially the equivalent of 83 million plastic bottles. In the U.S. which has five times the population and where Halloween is a more popular holiday, that figure will be significantly higher.www.fastcompany.com
