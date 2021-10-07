CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Americans spend $3 billion on Halloween costumes each year. It’s an environmental nightmare

By Elizabeth Segran
Fast Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s about time we got spooked about the environmental impact of Halloween. American consumers are expected to spend $3.32 billion on Halloween costumes this year. Most of these will be cheap, disposable costumes sold by retailers like Spirit Halloween and Walmart. Around 83% of materials used to make these costumes is derived from plastic. And many will be thrown out on November 1. In the U.K., one study found that 7 million costumes are thrown out each year—potentially the equivalent of 83 million plastic bottles. In the U.S. which has five times the population and where Halloween is a more popular holiday, that figure will be significantly higher.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Confectionary News

‘Americans plan to spend more than ever this Halloween’

Consumer spending in the Unites States on Halloween-related items is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14bn, up from $8.05bn in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation’s (NFR) annual survey. Conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, the survey revealed that the top ways consumers are planning to celebrate...
RETAIL
Cleveland.com

Halloween shopping on Amazon: The most popular adult, couples and kid costumes this year

Take this as a sign to order your Halloween costume now so you don’t have to go to your friend’s party as a cat for the third year in a row. If you’re ready to step up your costume game, Amazon has a variety of Halloween attire available. From adorable costumes for toddlers to hysterical adult fits, there is a costume that fits every occasion and every personality.
SHOPPING
Fox News

Squid Game Halloween costumes are going to be big this year

Fans of a certain TV show don’t have to worry about their Halloween costumes this year. Every year, there’s always at least one costume that dominates Halloween. Whether it’s the Joker, Tiger King or Three-hole Punch Jim, there’s guaranteed to be plenty of people dressed up that way on the holiday.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Galifianakis
KISS 106

Google Tool Will Help You Pick The Perfect Halloween Costume This Year

Halloween will be here before you know it. Do you already know what you're going to dress up as this year? If not, Google can help. Whether you're a kid or an adult, finding the right Halloween costume can be a difficult decision sometimes. There are so many options. Do you dress up as something funny, scary, or even cute? For me, I try to top what I did the year before. It's typically a funny costume based on someone from a movie or TV show. Each year, I find myself debating on what to dress up as. This year is no different. I am stumped. If you're in the same boat, there's a tool on Google that you can use to help you decide what to dress up as for Halloween.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Halloween Costumes#Thrift Store#Spirit Halloween
Apartment Therapy

Here’s the Easy Halloween Costume You Should Thrift or DIY This Year, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Are you feeling stumped or overwhelmed about your Halloween costume? There’s a lot of pressure to find the perfect mix of clever, cute, or super scary to impress the crowd at your IRL or virtual party, without buying a one-time-only kit or spending a ton of money. And while you could use the same costume you used a few years ago, why not repurpose thrift or found items in your closet for a versatile, and budget-friendly look?
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Amazon’s Best Halloween Costumes Include An Iconic Clueless Outfit

If you’re looking for a creative look this October, these Halloween costumes on Amazon feature iconic characters like Cher Horowitz and Princess Leia. We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

A ton of Disney's Halloween costumes for humans and pets are 30% off today

Spooky season has arrived, and there's a good chance that the costume you had for your little one last year likely isn't going to work out. Instead of wandering from shop to shop and trying things on, you should check out ShopDisney today. A significant number of the costumes there are 30% off today, both for humans and pets. Whether you want a Pascal suit for a little dog or an Ewok costume for a new baby, you'll find it cheaper here today than most anywhere else.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
WETM

American’s favorite Halloween decorations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Largely accepted as a time to celebrate all things spooky, the weeks leading up to Halloween are filled with preparation. Food, costumes, parties, and arguably the best part of all,f Halloween- decorations. Orange, black, purple, white, and green make up the palate most associated with Halloween...
ALBANY, NY
FOX8 News

Interactive Map: These are the top Halloween costumes in each state! And what’s popular in 2021?

(WGHP) — If you’re still trying to figure out what you’re going to dress as for Halloween, you’re not alone. Google resurrected its “Frightgeist” tool once again to explore the latest Halloween trends for 2021 and released the state-by-state data for September 2020. Last year's breakdown includes plenty of trendy topics like Harley Quinn, Fortnight, […]
SPORTS
104.7 KISS FM

Here’s The Perfect Halloween Costume For Every State

Matt Shirley creates charts based on the answers to questions he asks his followers. In one of his most recent charts, he polled his followers and asked them to help him pick the perfect Halloween costume for every state. Because we all know that "sexy" is a part of every...
POLITICS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Best Life

If You Notice This at a Restaurant, Don't Eat There, Virus Experts Warn

For a year and half, many of us have traded takeout, delivery, and cooking at home for meals out at restaurants, which closed their indoor dining spaces to prevent the spread of COVID. But as more and more restaurants have welcomed customers back for indoor dining with COVID-19 case numbers improving and a large portion of the population vaccinated, many people in the U.S. are now back to eating inside like it's 2019. Around 62 percent of U.S. adults say they now feel comfortable going out to eat and eating inside, according to ongoing data tracking from the Morning Consult as of Oct. 6. But virus experts are warning that dining indoors isn't equally safe at every single restaurant—and there are some clear signs you should pick another spot to eat. Read on to find out what they say is the ultimate red flag you shouldn't eat at a particular restaurant.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy