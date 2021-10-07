CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Boy Escapes Abduction By Allegedly Punching Masked Man In Face

By Dane Enerio
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA boy in West Midlands, England escaped an abduction attempt earlier this week after he allegedly punched one of the would-be kidnappers in the face as he was being dragged inside a vehicle. The unnamed boy was walking on Garratts Lane in Cradley Heath, Sandwell at around 8 a.m. Monday...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 4

Related
International Business Times

Young Dad Caught On CCTV Banging 4-Year-Old Son On Floor; Child Dies

A 23-year-old man in the Indian state of Maharashtra was arrested after he was caught on security cameras killing his 4-year-old son by throwing him on a train station’s platform, police said Tuesday. The man, identified as Shakkalsing Pawar, lifted his son, Prashant, and threw him on the floor of...
WORLD
International Business Times

Man Burns Toddler To Death With Hot Water Claiming They Were 'Playing;' Arrested

A 23-year-old man in Japan has been arrested for allegedly burning his girlfriend’s toddler with a hot shower and killing him. The incident occurred on Aug. 31 at a fifth-floor apartment that the suspect, Takumi Matsubara, shared with his girlfriend and her 3-year-old toddler, Orito Niimura, in Osaka. Matsubara told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
New York Post

French cop’s suicide note confesses he was serial child killer, rapist

A former French military cop confessed in his suicide note that he was the sinister serial killer behind several rapes and murders dating back to the 1980s, reports said. Francois Verove, 59, admitted he was “Le Grêlé” or “The Pockmarked Man” as police closed in on him for crimes including the rape and murder of an 11-year-old in 1986, the French-language paper Le Parisien reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother in Chicago accused of shooting dead her own son over missing memory card

A mother in Chicago has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot her 12-year-old son multiple times over a missing memory card.Fallon Harris, 37, has been accused of shooting her son Kaden Ingram, an incident that was partly captured on security cameras inside their south Chicago home on Saturday morning, reported news channel WLS-TV.Speaking after her arrest on Sunday, prosecutors said Ms Harris had confronted her son about a secure digital (SD) memory card which had gone missing.Footage showed Ms Harris pointing a gun at her sun and demanding the memory card, prosecutors said. Ms Harris allegedly shot Kaden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Father Allegedly Punches 10-Month-Old Baby In Front Of Mother; Child Found Dead Next Morning

A 10-month-old baby in South Africa died after being allegedly assaulted by his father because he would not stop crying. The incident took place Tuesday in Bethelsdorp, a town in the Eastern Cape Province. The police said Wednesday the baby and his mother had visited the father's home in Langdon Street, during which the child was reportedly crying continuously. This irritated the father, who, in a fit of rage, hit the baby's face with his fists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby: Man who killed girlfriend took his own life

A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death before killing himself died from a stab wound, an inquest heard. Benjamin Green's body was found next to Maddie Durdant-Hollamby at his home in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 27 August. The 41-year-old had self-inflicted fatal stab wounds, police said. Ms Durdant-Hollamby, 22, died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Abduction#Birmingham#Uk#Cradley Heath#The Birmingham Mail#West Midlands Police
Daily Mail

Three teenage boys aged 16 to 18 convicted of killing vulnerable 'complete stranger' who they lured to a secluded canal side, violently attacked and shoved in the water

Three teenage boys have been convicted of killing a 'vulnerable' stranger who was violently attacked before he was pushed into a canal and left to die. The body of Scott Anderton, 33, from Leigh, Greater Manchester, was found floating in the Leeds and Liverpool canal in his home town on the morning of March 25.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Two men arrested after footage of girl’s drink allegedly being spiked in nightclub posted on social media

Two men have been arrested after a video posted on social media purportedly showed a female nightclubber’s drink being spiked in Bristol.The video, which was recorded in a nightclub in Bristol, appeared to show a man dropping a pill into a woman’s drink while reaching for his own.Avon and Somerset Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.Two 18-year-old men from Gloucestershire have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance a taken into custody, police said.Their statement, which called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, included advice for anyone who believes their or a friend’s drink has been spiked.“If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out, we’d recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice,” the statement said.“The same applies if you’re with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.”It added: “Adding a substance to someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission is a serious offence, especially if used for the commission of other offences, and could result in serious harm if the person suffers an adverse reaction.”PA
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Mother of 2 decapitated children charged in their killings

A mother has been charged in connection with the killings of her children, who were found decapitated. Natalie Brothwell, 44, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felony child endangerment in connection with the deaths of her son and daughter. Malaka Taylor, 13, and Maurice Taylor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

70-Year-Old Man Mutilated, Stabbed 23 Times By Son For Refusing To Give Money

A 70-year-old man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly killed after he was beaten, stripped and stabbed more than 20 times by his son, whom he refused to give money that was earned from the sale of land. Vijay Pal Chaudhary's mutilated body was recovered Monday morning...
WORLD
NBC New York

Man Gropes Woman, Tries to Punch Her in the Face After She Confronts Him: NYPD

The New York City Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man they say groped a woman and then tried to punch her in the face in a Bronx subway station. According to police, shortly after 8 a.m. on Sept. 16, a man grabbed a 56-year-old woman's buttocks as he walked up the stairs to the Freeman Street "2/5" subway station in the East Morrisania section of the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
fox2detroit.com

Prosecutor: Dead 15-month-old's body was covered in bruises as parents face charges

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tonight we are learning more about the married couple charged with the death of their 15-month-old son in a Farmington Hills motel. Sitting side by side in an Oakland County jail. Isaias Porras and his wife Amanda learned their charges, which include murder and child abuse - punishable by life without parole. Amanda is facing accessory after the crime.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leader of drug gang that exploited children in Darwen jailed

The ringleader of a gang which forced children who bought drugs to pay off debts by dealing has been jailed. Usman Akhter, 37, of Sarah Street, Darwen, was convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and jailed for 13 years at Preston Crown Court. Lancashire Police said the gang...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man, 80, accused of modern slavery dies before trial

A 80-year-old man has died awaiting his trial for exploiting a man found living in a garden shed in Cumbria. Peter Swailes senior and his son, 55-year-old Peter Swailes junior, both denied modern slavery offences ahead of their trial in January 2022. Their alleged victim, in his 50s, was discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy