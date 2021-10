OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature designated the week of Tuesday, October 5 through Sunday, October 10, as “Super DIRT Week in Oswego County, New York.”. 2021 marks the 49th year of this award-winning event in Central New York and its fifth year in Oswego County. Nearly 35,000 fans and hundreds of competitors will gather in Oswego County to participate in the week-long event, which generates an estimated $12 million economic impact from its various activities.

