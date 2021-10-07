CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 leaders reveal how to make decent work a reality for everyone

World Economic Forum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the World Day for Decent Work (#WDDW), we asked leaders in global organizations for their take on what is needed to make good work a reality for everyone. Key themes that emerged are: dignity of labour; living wages; universal social protection; applying standards for contractors, sub-contractors and supply chain; finding solutions for the platform economy; driving reskilling and upskilling; rethinking how we work; and ensuring worker empowerment.

World Economic Forum

When corporations and social enterprises work together, they can change the world

There is an untapped opportunity for corporations and social enterprises to work together to achieve both business and social impact goals. Social enterprises can bring inclusion and sustainability into corporate value chains. Two new reports show the breadth of alignment and impact possible, when corporations use their spending, or procurement,...
ECONOMY
baylor.edu

How an MBA Helps Develop Decision-Making Skills for Leaders

Decision makers in business have always dealt with complicated problems and situations in the midst of rapid technological change. But now, some things are different, and according to Peter Klein, they are pretty obvious to anyone. “The quantity of information available to us is just so much more,” Klein, professor...
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Why companies must prioritize wellness in the workplace

Organizations must prioritize people and purpose over processes. They must venture beyond traditional norms and explore creative solutions to support the workforce effectively. Companies that prioritize employee well-being and experience will gain a competitive advantage as the world builds back from the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has changed the way businesses...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Unpredictable hours, no child care, and struggling to make ends meet: Australian retail staff reveal the harsh working conditions they face

Retail workers are juggling unpredictable hours, child care and struggling to meet ends meet, according to a major union-commissioned study. The University of New South Wales Social Policy Research Centre on Tuesday released a report based on a survey of 6469 Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association members. It found...
RETAIL
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS

