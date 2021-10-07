9 leaders reveal how to make decent work a reality for everyone
Ahead of the World Day for Decent Work (#WDDW), we asked leaders in global organizations for their take on what is needed to make good work a reality for everyone. Key themes that emerged are: dignity of labour; living wages; universal social protection; applying standards for contractors, sub-contractors and supply chain; finding solutions for the platform economy; driving reskilling and upskilling; rethinking how we work; and ensuring worker empowerment.www.weforum.org
