For as long as there have been animals, there have been animals that go extinct and disappear forever, but as audiences will see in the upcoming Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Gallante, there are a number of places where elusive animals can avoid detection, possibly proving that these species aren't so extinct after all. Sightings of these rare creatures will often result in reports of seemingly mythical beings, only for the truth to be much more exciting than fiction. Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Gallante debuts on Animal Planet on Sunday, October 17th and will be available on discovery+ on the same day.

