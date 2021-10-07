CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petroleum products now make up less than half of all OPEC exports, research shows

Cover picture for the articleOPEC members have further diversified their export portfolio in recent years, with petroleum products making up only 43% of OPEC exports in 2020. Non-petroleum exports from OPEC countries grew from only US$55 billion in 2000 to US$431 billion in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic caused oil prices to plummet in addition...

94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Wednesday left its forecast for growth in global oil demand next year unchanged, while trimming its projection for this year. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2022 demand to grow by 4.2 million barrels a day, unchanged from its September outlook, with global demand expected to average 100.8 million barrels a day, "supported by healthy economic momentum in the main consuming countries and better management of the COVID-19 pandemic." OPEC said it now sees 2021 demand growth of 5.8 million barrels a day, down from its previous projection...
API data reportedly show a more than 5 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8, according to sources. The API, which released its report a day later than usual because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, also reportedly showed inventory declines of 4.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.3 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Thursday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 500,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.56 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Wednesday at $80.44 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Platts: OPEC+ Is Producing Less Crude Than It's Supposed To

OPEC+ is producing less oil than it is supposed to, a survey by Platts has revealed, as cited by Forex Live. The oil cartel was supposed to pump a combined 37.141 million barrels in September per its quotas, according to Argus. Yet, according to the Platts survey, the actual total was 570,000 bpd below this number—even if it was higher than the previous month by more than the 400,000 bpd OPEC+ agreed to add to the market every month.
Gas prices skyrocket as global energy crisis worsens

(CNN) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens, but supply simply hasn’t kept up. That’s why U.S. oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. U.S. oil prices finished above $80 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly seven years.
U.S. oil futures settle above $80 a barrel for the first time since 2014

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with U.S. prices settling above the $80 mark for the first time since late October 2014. Last week’s decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to raise oil output by the previously agreed upon 400,000 barrels per day each month "remains a significant tailwind for oil and the refined products right now," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research." That supply side news combined with mostly encouraging economic data suggest demand should remain healthy and keep the physical market in a deficit in the months ahead." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.17, or 1.5%, to settle at $80.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
Oil settles up 1.5%; hits multi-year highs on surging demand

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday to the highest levels in years, fuelled by rebounding global demand that has contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China. Brent crude rose $1.26, or 1.5%, to settle at $83.65 a barrel. The session high was...
Taiwan Exports Rises Less Than Expected In September

Taiwan’s exports rose less than expected in September, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday. Exports increased 29.2 percent year-on-year in September, after a 26.9 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast shipment to grow 25.0 percent. Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products,...
Infographic: OPEC Countries Further Diversify Exports

The member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, better known as OPEC, are less reliant on exports of oil and other petroleum products than ever before. According to the latest OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin, OPEC members have further diversified their export portfolio in recent years, with petroleum products making up only 43 percent of OPEC exports in 2020.
The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

Oil prices raced past $81 today as OPEC+ refused to increase production by more than the agreed-upon 400,000 bpd this month. There are now fears in the market that OPEC+ may not actually be capable of increasing production much further. While Saudi Arabia and the UAE have boosted production recently,...
Business: OPEC agrees to ramp up production

Swiss Re is estimating total insured market losses from Hurricane Ida at between $28 billion and $30 billion. The company says its preliminary claims burden from Ida is expected to be around $750 million. OPEC and a Russia-led group of oil producers have agreed to continue increasing production in measured...
