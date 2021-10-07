People On The Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRegional Sales Director at Cort Business Services Corporation. Laura Dietz has been promoted to Regional Sales Director at CORT. Before joining CORT in 2012 as a Business Development Manager, Laura held roles across sales, marketing, and management within the furniture and property housing industries. She most recently served as Senior Regional Sales Manager. In her new role, Laura will directly manage CORT's Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and St. Louis, markets. Laura will also oversee sales in Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston & San Antonio.

Front, a Y Combinator-backed startup based in San Francisco, is expanding to Chicago with plans to open a local office and hire dozens of employees. Front, a startup founded in 2013 with more than $130 million in venture funding, announced that it's opening offices in Chicago and Dublin as its headcount grows to around 300 employees.
Outreach, now with over 1,000 employees, acquires Indianapolis software startup

Seattle-based sales technology company Outreach announced Tuesday it has acquired Canopy.io, a revenue intelligence software company headquartered in Indianapolis. Outreach co-founder and CEO Manny Medina said the company, which now has more than 1,000 employees, has folded Canopy's technology into a new product called Outreach Commit. The companies aren't disclosing financial terms of the deal, which has already closed.
International plastic materials firm moving into DeSoto

Sweden-based plastic materials company, Diab Group leased a building in DeSoto for its U.S headquarters, the Dallas Morning Newsreports. Diab Americas LP will be located at 220 E. Danieldale Road near Interstate 20. The new headquarters has about 23,000 square feet of office space and 242,248 square feet of warehouse space. The international firm plans to move into its new space next month.
Cisco to add 700 jobs in Midtown's Tech Square

Global technology firm Cisco Systems Inc. is planning a 700-job expansion in Atlanta, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. The Fortune 100 company (Nasdaq: CSCO) will open a talent and collaboration center in the Coda building in Midtown, the heart of Atlanta’s burgeoning technology ecosystem. That center — a $41...
Denver South launches initiative for employers considering hybrid work

As some business leaders push for companies to bring their employees back into offices and others begin to contemplate permanent life without an office, Denver South is taking a more nuanced approach, launching a campaign this month to help area employers know what questions to consider as they debate a potential hybrid work model going forward.
Cinemark names new CFO as a part of executive transitions

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) has appointed Melissa Thomas as its Chief Financial Officer, filling the role left vacant by the company's CEO. The theater chain announced Wednesday Thomas will join the Plano-based company Nov. 8. Most recently, Thomas was the CFO for Groupon, but also held positions with Surgical Care Affiliates and Orbitz prior to that.
Sonic Automotive plans $1B notes offering to finance RFJ Auto Partners deal

Sonic Automotive Inc. plans to issue $1 billion in senior notes and increase its revolving credit facility as much as $150 million to help finance its $700 million purchase of RFJ Auto Partners Inc. and potential future acquisitions. Charlotte-based Sonic (NYSE: SAH) has not started the solicitation for the notes...
James Morrissey

Pilgrim Christakis LLP, a financial services litigation boutique based in Chicago, has announced the promotion of Jim Morrissey, 35, to the firm’s partnership. Jim formerly served as an associate at the firm for six years. Jim began his career at the State Appellate Defender’s office in Chicago. He has since...
Amazon Fresh store pops up in North Seattle

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is opening another Amazon Fresh store in Seattle, its third in the Puget Sound region. The store, still being finished but with Amazon branding already in place, is at 13025 Aurora Ave. N in Seattle's Bitter Lake neighborhood. It's five blocks south of the former Sam's Club building where Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) has plans to build its second Seattle warehouse store.
This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
Jax Beach property poised for mixed-use project

The former Dolphin Depot restaurant site in Jacksonville Beach will be redeveloped into a mixed-use property. Investment group Trevato recently purchased the property at 704 1st Street N. in Jacksonville Beach for $8.5 million. The property sits across from the new Margaritaville Hotel. Trevato said it plans to redevelop the...
The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
Cisco to open new office at Coda in Midtown

Global tech conglomerate Cisco announced Wednesday that it will invest $41 million to open a “talent and collaboration center” in the Coda building at Technology Square in Midtown. The Fortune 100 company also announced it would create up to 700 jobs in the expansion. The company currently employs more than 1,000 Georgians across the state. […] The post Cisco to open new office at Coda in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Cell biology startup Transition Bio hires first CEO

Nearly a year after its public launching, Transition Bio has its first CEO in Gregory Miller, who was the second employee at another local startup, neurodegenerative disease-focused Atalanta Therapeutics. Miller has been working with Transition for about the past five months as a strategic advisor. When he joined last month,...
