People On The Move
Regional Sales Director at Cort Business Services Corporation. Laura Dietz has been promoted to Regional Sales Director at CORT. Before joining CORT in 2012 as a Business Development Manager, Laura held roles across sales, marketing, and management within the furniture and property housing industries. She most recently served as Senior Regional Sales Manager. In her new role, Laura will directly manage CORT's Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and St. Louis, markets. Laura will also oversee sales in Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston & San Antonio.www.bizjournals.com
