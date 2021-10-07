People On The Move

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.

