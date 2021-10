The fists of Benfica’s players flung up triumphantly, the bear hugs amongst each other and adulation from the crowd flowing thick and fast.Their opponents dragged themselves off the pitch, heads lowered and palms covering their faces. The mighty Barcelona were beaten again, beaten convincingly, beaten to the point where they become divorced from that very name. One shot on target. Losing their first two matches in a European campaign for only the second time in their entire history – the last coming in 1972-73.A local journalist asked: “Is this really Barcelona?” And, well… yes. This is what they are now.A...

