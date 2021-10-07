CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Parkway student meets Vice President Harris in YouTube special celebrating World Space Week

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Parkway Central Middle School student is celebrating World Space Week in a big way. Derrick Brooks is one of the students participating in ‘Get Curious with Vice President Harris,’ a YouTube Originals Kids & Family special. The special follows a group of kids as they meet Vice President Kamala Harris and go on a scavenger hunt with clues from NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

