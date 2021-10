A federal judge has found two D.C. jail officials in contempt of court for failing to comply with an order to provide medical notes about Christopher Worrell, a so-called “Proud Boy” who is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The judge has also asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the jail for potential civil rights violations.

