Denver committee gives initial approval to $400 bonuses for vaccinated public employees
(The Center Square) - A Denver City Council committee gave its initial approval to two bills that would pay bonuses and benefits to vaccinated and essential city employees. One bill would transfer $5 million from Denver's contingency reserves to fund $400 one-time bonus payments for city employees who got vaccinated against COVID-19 before Sept. 30. Denver's Department of Finance originally proposed the bonus program two weeks ago, but it was postponed for further discussion.kiowacountypress.net
