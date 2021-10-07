Ryan Gosling lands new role as ambassador for Tag Heuer

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. The old saying “clothes make the man” needs an update. The expression had the idea right, but we like our new version better: The watch makes the man. It’s no secret that a confident guy and a well-made watch is a dangerously handsome combination — just look at Ryan Gosling. From Drive to La La Land to Crazy, Stupid Love, Gosling has proven time and time again that a nice timepiece goes a long way. This is probably why his newest role as global ambassador to TAG Heuer, Gosling’s first endorsement of kind, makes perfect sense. The Swiss watchmakers have been crafting beautiful timepieces for over 150 years, and their “don’t crack under pressure” motto seems to line up sublimely with Gosling’s high-octane performances and emotive acting style.

