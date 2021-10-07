Mandy Barnett invited to become member of the Grand Ole Opry
Country singer Mandy Barnett is the latest artist to be invited to join the Grand Ole Opry. Barnett was surprised on her birthday (Sept. 28) with an invitation to join when Opry member Connie Smith shared the news with the singer while reading from Barnett’s birthday card. Said Smith: “You’ve felt like family since we first met, and on this, your special day, we’re honored to invite you to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry!”www.ktts.com
Comments / 0