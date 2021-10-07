CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mandy Barnett invited to become member of the Grand Ole Opry

By Staff
KTTS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry singer Mandy Barnett is the latest artist to be invited to join the Grand Ole Opry. Barnett was surprised on her birthday (Sept. 28) with an invitation to join when Opry member Connie Smith shared the news with the singer while reading from Barnett’s birthday card. Said Smith: “You’ve felt like family since we first met, and on this, your special day, we’re honored to invite you to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry!”

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Country

Riley Green Brings 7-Year-Old Nephew on Grand Ole Opry Stage to Sing 'There Was This Girl'

Talk about a sweet emotional moment that made us all cry. During the 96th birthday celebration for the Grand Ole Opry, Riley Green decided to open his set with "If It Wasn't For Trucks" and close the set with a fan favorite "I Wish Grandpas Never Died." But it wasn't the songs that got the crowd going, it was him showing his fun and loving side! Uncle of the year? Yup, we found him!
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Grand Ole Opry celebrating 5,000 broadcasts

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating its 5,000th broadcast with some major star power on October 30th. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Darius Rucker, Dustin Lynch, Vince Gill, Chris Janson, Bill Anderson, Terri Clark, John Conlee, The Gatlin Brothers, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith and Chris Young are set to perform during the evening.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Jean Shepard
Person
Connie Smith
Person
Minnie Pearl
Person
Mandy Barnett
Person
Roy Acuff
Person
Billie Holiday
KIX 105.7

31 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Garth Brooks has achieved many career milestones and accolades, but perhaps none will be as significant as what happened on Oct. 6, 1990. It was on that date, 31 years ago today, that the Oklahoma native fulfilled a lifelong dream when he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Ole Opry
nickiswift.com

Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
goodhousekeeping.com

Tim McGraw Just Posted a Super Emotional Tribute to Faith Hill in Honor of Her Birthday

Country singer and 1883 star Tim McGraw recently posted the sweetest birthday tribute to his wife, fellow singer and 1883 actor, Faith Hill. On September 21, Tim shared a fun throwback video of Faith in the music video for her hit song "Breathe," followed by a personal birthday message that had fans feeling all the emotions. He captioned the heartfelt video with "I wouldn't change anything for the world. I love you baby. Happy Birthday ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
catcountry96.com

Tim McGraw Shares the Story of Proposing to Faith Hill

On their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday (October 6th), Tim McGraw shared with his fans the story of asking Faith Hill to marry him…and how she delivered her answer. The music video for Tim’s latest single features a very special woman in the lead role making her acting debut – it’s Audrey McGraw!
MUSIC
NME

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss share new original single ‘High And Lonesome’

Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and singer-songwriter Alison Krauss have shared a new single titled ‘High And Lonesome’, taken from the duo’s forthcoming collaborative album, ‘Raise The Roof’. The track, per Rolling Stone, was co-written by Plant and T-Bone Burnett, who also produced ‘Raise The Roof’, as well as Plant and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy