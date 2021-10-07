Benchmade’s New Kitchen Knife Does It All

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Having one tool that excels at a wide variety of tasks—a quiver killer as we like to say at Outside—is a truly beautiful thing. Needing fewer items to do the activities you love is both satisfying and practical. But more often than not, the attempt to make something capable of doing many things makes it mediocre at all of them. Every once in a while, though, I test something that does everything I ask of it so well that it eliminates my need for adjacent items. After extensively testing Benchmade’s customizable Station Knife (from $270), part of its new culinary line, I’m planning to clear out the knife drawer in my kitchen.