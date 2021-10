The start of the San Antonio Spurs’ 2021-22 regular season arrives in 12 days and I, for one, am as excited as ever to watch them. The vibe going into the conversation is completely different than any other year, most likely due to the fact that analysts and oddsmakers alike have put the Spurs near the bottom of the Western Conference. Wherever they do end up in the standings, there are a few situations that could happen where this season could be deemed a success.

