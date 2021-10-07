’90 Day Fiance’: The Single Life Season 2 SHOCKING Cast!
90 Day Fiance has spawned a bevy of successful spin-offs. One of them was the dating series 90 Day: The Single Life, initially exclusive to discovery+. Former cast members who were unlucky in love gave it another shot. It starred Colt Johnson, Big Ed Brown, Molly Hopkins, Danielle Mullins, Brittany Banks, and Fernanda Flores. By the end of Season 1, Colt had gotten married while Molly found love with a cop named Kelly. Now, the series is returning for a second season and the cast is quite the mix, according to Us Weekly.www.tvshowsace.com
Comments / 0