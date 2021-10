CM Punk first adopted "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour as his entrance music while competing in Ring of Honor and has been connected to the track ever since. He used it through the latter half of his WWE run (reviving it at the 2011 Money in the Bank pay-per-view), kept it in his two UFC fights and arrived in AEW with it blaring throughout Chicago's United Center last month. Punk was on this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast this week and explained what he loves about the song.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO