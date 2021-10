After a(nother) disappointing early playoff exit and a shorter-than-usual offseason, the Washington Capitals are back and ready to take another run at the Stanley Cup. While the last three seasons have all ended in similarly depressing fashion – and roster turnover from last year’s squad has been minimal – there’s still plenty to be excited about, plenty to question, and plenty to discuss as we look ahead to opening night and a new season.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO