CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Ryan Gosling lands new role as ambassador for Tag Heuer

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Gosling has been named a brand ambassador for Swiss watchmakers Tag Heuer. The Hollywood actor - who is known for his immaculate style and penchant for a suave suit - has landed a new role with the luxury timepiece company, and revealed his style has always been inspired by the aesthetic of watches.

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ryan Gosling Talks About Quarantine With Kids Esmeralda, 7, & Amada, 5, In Rare New Interview

Ryan Gosling gave a rare interview to GQ magazine in which he talked about how he and wife Eva Mendes got through the pandemic with their two young daughters. Oh, to be a pandemic-era parent. Ryan Gosling is giving us all kinds of relatability vibes in a new interview with GQ magazine at a launch party for the famous actor’s new (and first) brand partnership with Tag Heuer. The October 7 interview gave a rare look into the Drive star’s parenting skills with longtime partner Eva Mendes as he talked about his two daughters, Esmerelda and Amada, and how they all managed to stay entertained through quarantine.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gosling
Financial Times

What makes Ryan Gosling tick?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a movie star in possession of a bankable reputation must be in want of an endorsement deal. And when it comes to reputations there are few more bankable than Ryan Gosling’s, who has just finished filming The Gray Man, reportedly the most expensive film ever made by Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Ryan Gosling Finds Time To Get Personal

An elegant nighttime party for a luxury watchmaker is not the place you'd expect a star to get personal, especially one as reserved and private as Ryan Gosling, so it was surprising when he brought up his two children with Eva Mendes as he spoke to the audience gathered at the TAG Heuer event Thursday evening.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Swiss#Casio#Wwd
talesbuzz.com

Ryan Gosling on parenting kids with Eva Mendes in pandemic

Even Ryan Gosling had to find creative ways to entertain his kids during quarantine. The actor, 40, gave a rare insight into what family life has been like for he and his wife, Eva Mendes, during the coronavirus pandemic in a new interview with GQ. “Our kids are young, so...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nbcrightnow.com

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' kids found quarantine tough

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' kids found quarantine "tough". The 'Notebook' actor has Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, five, with his 47-year-old actress wife, and Ryan admitted it was hard on them being separated from other kids their own age. Asked what the pandemic has been like for the family in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InsideHook

TAG Heuer Enlists Ryan Gosling to Help Launch the Carerra Three Hands Collection

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. The old saying “clothes make the man” needs an update. The expression had the idea right, but we like our new version better: The watch makes the man. It’s no secret that a confident guy and a well-made watch is a dangerously handsome combination — just look at Ryan Gosling. From Drive to La La Land to Crazy, Stupid Love, Gosling has proven time and time again that a nice timepiece goes a long way. This is probably why his newest role as global ambassador to TAG Heuer, Gosling’s first endorsement of kind, makes perfect sense. The Swiss watchmakers have been crafting beautiful timepieces for over 150 years, and their “don’t crack under pressure” motto seems to line up sublimely with Gosling’s high-octane performances and emotive acting style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Ryan Gosling gives rare insight into family life with Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are a notoriously private couple, so fan are relishing the insight he just gave into their family life. After meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, the pair welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, in 2014, and their second, Amada Lee Gosling, in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ryan Gosling Gives Rare Glimpse Into How He and Eva Mendes Parented Through Quarantine

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes rarely share a look at their lives outside of a movie set, but Gosling offered a brief idea of what they did during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. In a new interview with GQ about his brand partnership with watchmaker Tag Heuer, Gosling joked that he and Mendes did "more acting in quarantine" than in their entire careers to keep their children entertained. Gosling and Mendes have been in a relationship since 2011 and are parents to daughters Esmeralda Arnada, 7, and Amanda Lee, 5.
CELEBRITIES
myheraldreview.com

Amber Valletta lands new role at Karl Lagerfeld

Amber Valletta has been made a sustainability ambassador at Karl Lagerfeld. The 47-year-old supermodel-and-actress recently launched an eco-friendly accessories collection with the French fashion house, and she has now taken on a new role, which will see Amber work closely with design director Hun Kim on achieving their eco goals for the brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wegotthiscovered.com

One Of Ryan Gosling’s Best Movies Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Critically acclaimed sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 has been enjoying a resurgence on Netflix this week. The film, which stars Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, and Dave Bautista, was first released back in 2017 and received a glowing reception by fans, raking in $259.3 million globally at the box office.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy