This earnings season, investors will hear two words over and over again -- and they're not "great quarter!" Executives at S&P 500 companies have mentioned the phrase "supply chain" about 3,000 times on investor calls as of Tuesday, a tally that easily sails past last year's then-record figure. A new milestone will certainly be set once the third-quarter earnings season concludes right around Thanksgiving. From Tesla Inc. to Target Corp., the phrase has been uttered more often this year than even the buzzwords "synergy" and "value proposition" combined.

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO