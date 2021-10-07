Kuhlenberg is right for board

The Middletown Board of Education’s decision to continue to hold its meetings at the VFW curtails the First Amendment rights of the public, puts a strangle-hold on the democratic process, and potentially puts police officers’ lives at risk. Clearly, allowing masks to be optional at the VFW meetings, in defiance of the spirit of executive orders from the governor, discourages the attendance of the majority of residents that believe in the science of masking . That allows the Board’s supporters from the anti-mask, anti-vaxxer minority from the Far-Right to appear significantly larger than actual polling would indicate. In a similar tactic to squash democracy, the Board’s decision to eliminate the Zoom participation option had the consequence, intended or not, of discriminating against the disabled and those at a high risk for Covid. It was a reckless, dangerous, and machiavellian maneuver by officials on the Board.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO