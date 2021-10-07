CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Kuhlenberg is right for board

Aspen Daily News
 6 days ago

As a new public school parent in the midvalley, I have been surprised to learn about how underfunded our schools are compared to other districts in the state, and that Colorado ranks in the lower third of the nation for dollars spent per pupil. The Roaring Fork School District is...

www.aspendailynews.com

Washington Examiner

Chesapeake school board approves provisions to protect trans rights

A Virginia school board passed revisions to its policy on transgender rights during a meeting this week. Under the newly revised policies from the Chesapeake school board, students will be allowed to dress in accordance with their gender identity and can join any organization regardless of biological sex, WTKR reports .
CHESAPEAKE, VA
ahherald.com

Far-Right Middletown Board of Education Attempts to Squash Dissent

The Middletown Board of Education’s decision to continue to hold its meetings at the VFW curtails the First Amendment rights of the public, puts a strangle-hold on the democratic process, and potentially puts police officers’ lives at risk. Clearly, allowing masks to be optional at the VFW meetings, in defiance of the spirit of executive orders from the governor, discourages the attendance of the majority of residents that believe in the science of masking . That allows the Board’s supporters from the anti-mask, anti-vaxxer minority from the Far-Right to appear significantly larger than actual polling would indicate. In a similar tactic to squash democracy, the Board’s decision to eliminate the Zoom participation option had the consequence, intended or not, of discriminating against the disabled and those at a high risk for Covid. It was a reckless, dangerous, and machiavellian maneuver by officials on the Board.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Aspen Daily News

Vote Teitler for RFSD board

I have never met a school board candidate more qualified to serve than Kenny Teitler. He is a parent (both daughters are Roaring Fork School District graduates) who cares deeply about the education of all children. He taught at several grade levels in Basalt and Carbondale and helped promote bilingual education within the entire school district.
CARBONDALE, CO
State
Colorado State
Free Lance-Star

EDITORIAL: Parental rights are 'fundamental rights'

IN JULY, we took Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin to task for insisting that the state economy was “in the ditch” shortly after Virginia was named as the “best state to do business” by CNBC. Now it’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe’s turn in the pickle barrel. McAuliffe raised more...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Tampa

Hillsborough County Schools Changes Mask Policy

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – We are hearing from parents after the Hillsborough County School Board decided to change the district’s mask policy on Tuesday. The board voted to remove the medical opt-out requirement, and now all parents have to do is fill out a form saying their child does not have to wear a mask at school. The district says the change was made because the COVID-19 positivity and quarantine rates have decreased significantly since the beginning of the school year. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 733 students and staff are either in quarantine or isolation right now, much...
TAMPA, FL
Idaho State Journal

The board failed

On Sept. 28, the Pocatello-Chubbuck school board failed to protect the young people in the community by backing down on mandatory masking in our schools. The future outcome of COVID-19 among our young in Pocatello and Chubbuck will lie in the hands of parents who feel this virus is a joke and refuse to get vaccinated or wear a mask.
POCATELLO, ID
Aspen Daily News

Vote Zane for ASD board

Aspen School District Board of Education candidate Anna Zane has been involved in Aspen schools for years. She’s been involved in Aspen sports for years. She cares about education. She cares about students. She cares about teachers. She has four of her own children and skin in this game. She's...
ASPEN, CO
kjluradio.com

State Senator challenges National School Board Association over "free speech" rights

A showdown is brewing between State Senator Caleb Rowden of Columbia and the National School Board Association. The NSBA sent a letter to President Joe Biden late last month, asking for federal assistance to stop threats and acts of violence against public school board members and school officials. The Board argues that educators are being threatened, often in response to mask requirements. The letter says threats and acts of violence should be treated the same as domestic terrorism or hate crimes.
EDUCATION
Aspen Daily News

Blumenthal: The value of being able to make an educated decision

It’s that time of year when parents and grandparents embark on journeys across the country in an attempt to recapture some of their lost and misspent youth, and also the time of year when local bureaucrats begin plotting and campaigning for how much and on what they get to spend the taxpayers’ money in the ensuing fiscal year.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Vote ‘yes’ for 5B

In 1998, I began my career in our community as a teacher at Carbondale Middle School. I have been the principal at CMS since 2014. We have seen many changes to Carbondale schools throughout the years, but I have never felt this uncertain about our public schools as I have this past year. We are in the middle of a critical staffing crisis. Housing has always been a challenge in our valley, but I found this past hiring season that many of the candidates we interviewed chose to move to other communities with comparable pay, an easier commute and more options for housing.
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Teitler makes positive impacts, appalled by Kirchenwitz and PI, join 350 Roaring Fork, irony of protesters, overreaction to Polis, time for school board change, Kuhlenberg is right choice, honor airport signatures, Chase for choice, and the big picture

As I exited the Roaring Fork soccer game a week ago, I ran into Kenny Teitler (Mr. Kenny) and his wife, Karla, as they were headed in. I was awed that they still take the time to attend local sporting events, even though their daughters are both in their latter years of college after having attended Roaring Fork High School (Colorado University and Stanford).
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Weiss for ASD school board

Stacey Weiss begins her introduction commentary, “I am running for the Aspen School Board because Aspen needs a professional educator’s voice in the boardroom.” This alone makes her incredibly qualified. She knows what works in a classroom and what is just wasted effort. In her very long experience she has seen both successful efforts to reform education and wasted mandates from well-intentioned but naive board members.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Bringing institutional knowledge, classroom experience to the Aspen school board

I am running for the Aspen School District Board of Education because Aspen needs a professional educator’s voice in the boardroom. Raised in a family of teachers, I learned the value of public education at an early age and always wanted to become a teacher. I earned a Bachelor of Music in music education, a Master of Arts in music and theater education, as well as a graduate certificate in educational leadership and administration. I began my career on Long Island, where I was a middle school choral conductor and director of the annual school musicals. My family was excited to move to Aspen in 1993 when I landed my dream job at Aspen Elementary School, enabling us to raise our daughter in a small town with a strong school system. I taught music and choir for 20 years, and we consider ourselves very fortunate that our daughter attended the Aspen public schools from kindergarten through 12th grade.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Teitler an easy choice for school board

Kenny Teitler is an easy choice for the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education. As a teacher and parent in Carbondale, I have known “Mr. Kenny” for over 20 years as a colleague in the district, parent of students, teacher of my own children and dedicated member of our community.
CARBONDALE, CO
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Palm Beach school boards made right superintendent decisions | Editorial

Last week, the Palm Beach County School Board made the right decision on the district’s interim superintendent. This week, the Broward County School Board backed away from the wrong decision on the district’s interim superintendent. In Palm Beach, Mike Burke got the job on a permanent basis. In Broward, Vickie Cartwright will get the chance to apply. Though each became the interim leader about ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Aspen Daily News

If you support the arts now, support child care and mental health on a future ballot

As we fill in the box on the November ballot for the Wheeler real estate transfer tax (WRETT) question, we must holistically contemplate the needs of our community. Aspen was just chosen as the best small city in America by a luxury lifestyle and traveler magazine. Aspen has natural beauty, high-end rentals and world-class arts. Aspen workers struggle to find housing. There is a lack of child care facilities. The stress and anxiety the luxury travelers cause the local workforce is undeniable.
ASPEN, CO
Washington Post

Furious parents at school board meetings have a right to speak. We should listen to them.

Brian W. Jones is former general counsel of the U.S. Education Department and served as a member of the D.C. Public Charter School Board from 2007 to 2013. On a weeknight in the spring of 2012, I sat in a packed auditorium and faced another angry crowd of parents. They were irate over a vote to close their children’s school — and determined that my colleagues and I would feel the full force of their indignation and desperation.
EDUCATION
kniakrls.com

Indianola School Board Approves Board Policies

The Indianola School Board met in regular session Monday. The board heard a presentation from the School Improvement Advisory Committee, as well as reports from the board human resources, policy, and facilities committee meetings, received a facilities project update, and reviewed board policies.
INDIANOLA, IA
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Board of Education: Meet the candidates

Editor’s Note: In this first installment of a two-part series with the Aspen School District Board of Education candidates, the slate of six vying for the three open seats discuss their motivations for running, COVID-19 safety protocols and the school board’s role in ensuring the mental health of staff and students.
ASPEN, CO

