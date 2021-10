There’s a lot of interesting local news and so little time to poke fun at it all. I’ll start with the least interesting so as to lure you in backwards. Condé Nast Traveler magazine, a glossy devoted to making you aware of just how poor you really are, just announced its reader survey results and Aspen was voted as the “Best Small City.” There were 800,000 responses to their poll, and no mention of how many it took to “win.”