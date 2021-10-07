CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Energy good news and bad news

Aspen Daily News
 6 days ago

Solar- and wind-sourced electricity has been on a steady price decline every decade since the 1960s. Bad news for the fossil fuel industries. Crazy, wild price swings on oil have caused lots of anxiety and supply and demand problems. So much for a stable economy based on fossil fuels. Strike 2 is the massive oil spill off of California fouling beaches and killing wildlife. This is right after Hurricane Ida damaged three oil pipelines, causing substantial oil spills. Strike 3 hits locally with news that an abandoned coal mine is releasing 1.3 million cubic feet of methane every day.

#Pipelines#Oil Spills#Methane
