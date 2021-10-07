CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton player arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton have confirmed that one of their players has been arrested amid allegations of sexual assault. Local authorities have confirmed that a man in his 20s, alongside another in his 40s, was taken into custody following an incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The player, who cannot be...

Popculture

Actress Charged After Police Allegedly Find Drugs During Raid

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, has officially been charged after she was arrested during a drug raid in August. The 28-year-old, who later claimed she was framed, was also granted permanent bail while she awaits trial. Two of her associates, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain, are also facing charges.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Actor Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Cop Car

Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
WORLD
People

Olympic Distance Runner, 25, Found Stabbed to Death in Her Home, Husband Named as Suspect

Agnes Tirop, a two-time World Athletics Championships bronze medalist who participated in the recent Tokyo Olympics, is dead. The 25-year-old long-distance runner was found stabbed to death in her home in Iten, a town in the Republic of Kenya, after her father reported her missing on Tuesday night, according to BBC Sports. A criminal investigation into Tirop's death has begun and her husband is a suspect, the outlet said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
The Tribune

Greeley police: 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, attempted assault on officer

A 22-year-old driver faces multiple charges after stealing a vehicle, crashing into a police car and fleeing the scene Monday night, according to Greeley police. About 9 p.m. Monday , a Greeley Police Department officer spotted a stolen Ford Escape from an Evans police case near 18th Street and 8th Avenue. Until other officers could arrive to complete a stop, the officer followed the vehicle south into the area of the 2000 block of U.S. 85.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Charged With Assault & Kidnapping Of University Of Delaware Student

NEWARK, Del. (WJZ) — A Maryland man has been charged with assault and kidnapping after Newark Police say he attacked a female student at an off-campus apartment near the University of Delaware. Brandon Freyre, 20, is also a student at the school. He has been charged with assault, kidnapping and strangulation. Officials said the incident occurred on Oct. 8. Charging documents state that the suspect was jealous that the victim, who is also his ex-girlfriend, attended a fraternity party on campus the night before. Freyre is a member of a different organization. Authorities said they two began arguing before the victim assaulted her...
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Ex-NFL Player's Pregnant Daughter Shot Dead In PA

Former NFL and Penn State football player Brandon Short's pregnant daughter was shot and killed on Monday, local police say.Karli Short, 26, of McKeesport (Allegheny County) was found with a gunshot wound to her head by first responders on the 300 block of 25th Street, police said.Karli ShortKarli …
NFL
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Shot in the Face During Road Rage Attack

BIG SRPING, TX – A Big Spring man was seriously injured earlier this month after he was beaten and shot in the face during a road rage incident. According to the Big Spring's Crime Stoppers, on Sep. 4 at around 10 p.m., officers with the Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to the former Neighbor's Convenience Store on E. 11th st. for the report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, the officers discovered a 36-year-old man that had been beaten and shot in the face. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment and luckily survived. Police are calling this a possible road…
BIG SPRING, TX
TMZ.com

Olympian Agnes Tirop Found Stabbed To Death At 25

Agnes Tirop, an elite Kenyan long-distance runner who finished 4th at the Tokyo Olympics, was tragically found stabbed to death in her home, according to a Kenyan athletic commission. She was only 25 years old. According to reports, police are actively looking for Agnes' husband who hasn't been seen since...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Devoted’ father-of-three shot dead outside silent disco in Croydon

A “hard-working family man” was shot dead after attending a silent disco in Croydon earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police has said.Leroy Mitchell, 35, died in the early morning of 2 October after police and paramedics were called to reports of a shooting in a car park, according to detectives.They have appealed for information from anyone who might have attended the silent disco in Birdhurst Road on the night of 1 October.“Even if you do not think you saw or heard anything significant, please contact police if you were there,” said Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin.No arrests have been made.Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY

