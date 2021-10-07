CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona police release videos, files in Charles Vallow case

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
Chandler Police Department
Lori Vallow is interviewed by an Chandler, Arizona detective after the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpQIt_0cJu9UNC00

CHANDLER, Arizona (KIFI) - Police in Arizona released all of their files in the investigation of Charles Vallow's death.

Vallow is the former husband of Lori Vallow-Daybell.

The files include body-cam video, interviews with detectives, and documents.

Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow in July 2019. Cox claimed self-defense.

The recorded interviews are with Lori and Tylee.

In the interviews, Lori tells detectives she and Charles were separated, but he came over to take JJ to school. He left his phone inside the house and when he came back in, Loir had it, but wouldn't give it back.

She said that is why Cox came out of his room. Charles and Cox started fighting and Tylee came out with a bat. She then went outside with her brother.

Lori said she was in the house when Cox shot Charles Vallow and she ran out of the house.

"I was kind of turned around and we were all right there except for the kids had been all outside by that time and then I heard the gunshot and," Lori explained. "I had gone around to the kitchen to get away with him, and then back around so I didn't see--I didn't see the shot, I heard it and I came back around and I saw that he was on the ground."

Lori Vallow then said she took JJ and Tylee to Burger King before dropping JJ off at school. After the detective left the interview room, Lori grabbed a tissue and dabbed her eyes and then she closed them and sat legs crossed and appeared to be dozing off.

In another video, Tylee is sitting in a room by herself as a detective is interviewing her mother in the next room. At first, she's fidgety and humming. About 12 minutes in, Tylee breaks down and starts to cry.

She then tells investigators her side of the story about what happened that day, that she woke up to yelling in the hallway and she brought out a bat to protect herself.

Tylee said her uncle got into a fight with her stepdad. At some point, she ran outside to be with her brother, JJ Vallow, and heard a noise.

"Honestly it feels like 2 seconds, and 40 minutes at the same time," Tylee told the detective. "I just kind of heard yelling over everything. I don't know, I kind of just do that when everything is really loud, I just tune everything out."

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are each facing charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two kids.

Daybell had pleaded not guilty and is facing the death penalty, while Lori's case remains on hold because she was deemed not competent to stand trial.

The post Arizona police release videos, files in Charles Vallow case appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

28 years since Stephanie Crane’s disappearance

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - It's been 28 years since Sandi Crane walked into the Custer County Sheriffs on Oct. 11, 1993, to report she could not find her nine-year-old daughter Stephanie. Stephanie had just celebrated her 9th birthday on September 28, 1993, and this year she would be celebrating...
CUSTER COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Amber Alert canceled, child found safe

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 9 p.m.: The Amber Alert has been canceled. Police report the suspect and child was located safe. The Jerome Police Department would like to thank the public for the assistance. ORIGINAL: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old who is believed to be...
JEROME, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Daybell
Person
Charles Vallow
Person
Alex Cox
Person
Lori Vallow
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho authorities say two suspicious deaths may be linked

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say two recent deaths in neighboring counties may be linked, and both cases are being investigated as homicides. The Lewiston Tribune reports the Lewiston Police Department announced Thursday there are similarities between the alleged murder of a 76-year-old Grangeville woman and a case involving a body found in a burned vehicle in Lewiston. T.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Burger King
KIFI Local News 8

Infant dies following crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police officers and Idaho Falls Fire & EMS responded to the area of 2200 N Yellowstone Highway for a report of a vehicle collision with injuries Thursday around 3:20 p.m. First responders arrived on scene and determined a red 2005 Dodge Ram had...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIFI Local News 8

New details of Brian Laundrie’s movements emerge as officials find recent campsite in Florida reserve

The investigation into the disappearance of Brian Laundrie, whose fiancée Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming last month, has uncovered new details about his earlier movements as well as traces of human activity at the nature reserve that's been the focus of a massive search. The post New details of Brian Laundrie’s movements emerge as officials find recent campsite in Florida reserve appeared first on Local News 8.
FLORIDA STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy