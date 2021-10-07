CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials identified Leslie Camille Reese who was launched 30-feet off I-85 overpass; driver charged (Atlanta, GA)

Horace Maurice Dillard, Jr. was taken into custody after he was involved in a wreck that launched Leslie Camille Reese 30-feet off I-85 overpass.

The man was detained for reckless driving after he crashed into two vehicles and forced one stranded driver to fall from an Interstate 85 overpass while he was racing another car along the busy highway. Horace Maurice Dillard, Jr., was booked into the Fulton County jail on Monday.

