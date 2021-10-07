CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

New College's new president looks to enrollment growth to fix college's financial woes

By Lauren Coffey
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 6 days ago
Patricia Okker had a long list of requirements a school needed to hit if she was going to leave her post at the University of Missouri, where she was the last 23 years. Okker had a list of "about eight things," including wanting to stay in a public institution with a preference for a liberal arts college. Not included on the list: declining student enrollment and consecutive years of operating and net revenue losses.

Sarasota, FL
Florida State
USF gets $1.2M donation to expand education for students with disabilities

A couple has donated more than $1 million to the University of South Florida to help the school expand its offerings to students with intellectual disabilities. The school announced Thursday Andrew and Eileen Hafer had donated $1.2 million to the USF Foundation to benefit the "UMatter" program. The program provides young people with intellectual disabilities an inclusive post-secondary program in the USF College of Education, to help them experience campus life and the higher education experience. The UMatter program will be renamed the Eileen Hoffman Hafer UMatter Program.
The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

