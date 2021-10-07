New College's new president looks to enrollment growth to fix college's financial woes

A couple has donated more than $1 million to the University of South Florida to help the school expand its offerings to students with intellectual disabilities. The school announced Thursday Andrew and Eileen Hafer had donated $1.2 million to the USF Foundation to benefit the "UMatter" program. The program provides young people with intellectual disabilities an inclusive post-secondary program in the USF College of Education, to help them experience campus life and the higher education experience. The UMatter program will be renamed the Eileen Hoffman Hafer UMatter Program.

