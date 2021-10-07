CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football at Virginia Tech: Game preview and prediction for Week 6

By Brad Weiss
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football team will battle it out against Virginia Tech on the road, and here is our preview and prediction for the matchup. Coming off their first loss of the season, the Notre Dame football team will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. This is the team’s first real road game since Week 1 when they needed overtime to pull out a victory over the Florida State Seminoles down in Tallahassee.

slapthesign.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia Football: 3 Dawgs primed for big impact against Kentucky

Georgia football has seen some unlikely heroes so far this season. Who will make an impact this Saturday?. The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team (man that is fun to say) is loaded with talent, which is not a big surprise. Coach Kirby Smart and his staff do an excellent job of recruiting talented high school prospects, regardless of what “star” they are (see Ladd McConkey, Jordan Davis, and others for reference).
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Auburn football: 3 teams to beat for 4-star CB Austin Ausberry

Auburn football hosted quite the list of visitors this weekend for their SEC matchup versus the Georgia Bulldogs. All of the Tigers’ class of 2022 commits were present, and recruits from multiple classes were there to experience the game. Drew Bobo was on the Plains for the game and committed to the Tigers after the weekend.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Breaking down commitment of 4-star Jett Howard

Michigan basketball added its third commitment in the past month or so and this was the biggest as the Wolverines landed four-star Jett Howard. It always felt like a forgone conclusion that Jett Howard was going to play for his father and Michigan basketball. But on Wednesday, Howard made it official as the four-star wing announced his commitment to the Wolverines.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Syracuse basketball in fray for 5-star from Baltimore, No. 2 national player

A while back, I wrote a column about elite 2023 prospect Kwame Evans Jr. from Baltimore, in which I said that I hoped eventually Syracuse basketball would offer him. The Orange has obliged. According to various media reports, including one from college basketball insider Adam Zagoria, the ‘Cuse coaching staff has offered the 6-foot-9 Evans, a consensus five-star, top-five player in this cycle who is either listed as a small forward or a power forward, depending on the recruiting service.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Football Team#American Football#Virginia Tech Game#Irish
FanSided

Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 7: Michigan, OSU Rise

Penn State Football fell to Iowa, meanwhile Michigan and Ohio State rolled, shaking up this week’s Big Ten power rankings. What a wild weekend it was in the Big Ten. Two instant classics were played as Iowa edged Penn State and Michigan outlasted Nebraska. There was also a fair share of blowouts as Ohio State routed Maryland and Wisconsin shutdown Illinois.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Duke basketball recruiting: LeBron James Jr. sees stock slide

Any past Duke basketball interest in LeBron James Jr. might now have waned. This week, 247Sports updated its 2023 Top Basketball Recruits and expanded the rankings from 75 to 150. In doing so, the site significantly dinged a potential Duke basketball target who remains the most recognizable name in the class, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) combo guard LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny James.
NBA
FanSided

5 reasons for Carolina Panthers fans to be optimistic through Week 5

What are some reasons for Carolina Panthers fans to be optimistic through Week 5 of the 2021 season?. It’s been all doom and gloom on social media over the last few days following another disappointing defeat for the Carolina Panthers. Sunday’s loss against the Philadelphia Eagles saw some ongoing frustrations come to the fore – not for the first time – which has seen the optimism surrounding Matt Rhule’s men and their chances of playoff football in 2021 completely disintegrate.
NFL
FanSided

Josh Allen sitting near top of MVP power ranking after Week 5

After his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen is squarely in the MVP discussion for a second straight year. While there is plenty of football left to be played, with five weeks of the season now complete the MVP race is starting to come into focus. Entering the season, Josh Allen was expected to be apart of that discussion but got off to a bit of a slow start.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Miami Heat: Were the two-way players the right choices?

The Miami Heat have two two-way players under contract right now – Marcus Garrett and Caleb Martin. They signed both of them this summer but left one actual roster spot open in the process. Meanwhile, they added a few of their Summer League players to the roster as well. However,...
NBA
FanSided

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer ranked at the top of an unflattering list

Could the Jacksonville Jaguars move on from Urban Meyer less than a year after hiring him as the head coach?. There’s constant turnover in the NFL at the head coaching level. In any given year, there are as many as half a dozen openings. This year, the Jacksonville Jaguars moved on from Doug Marrone and hired Urban Meyer as his replacement. Although the Ohio native has been on the job for less than a year, Patrick Walker of CBS Sports believes Meyer’s seat is currently the hottest in the league.
NFL
FanSided

Best tweets as Julio Jones returns to Tennessee Titans practice field

You definitely want to throw this one into the category of sights for sore eyes. Julio Jones, after missing the Tennessee Titans‘ game versus the New York Jets in Week 4 and their divisional clash in Week 5 versus the rival Jacksonville Jaguars, returned to practice ahead of an all-important AFC clash between the two-tone blue and one of the league’s best teams.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 moves to make before the NFL trade deadline

So far, this season has turned into a pleasant surprise for the Chicago Bears. At 3-2, the Bears are headed into a pretty daunting part of their schedule but have plenty of hope as they are starting to play with an edge. That edge has come in the form of...
NFL
FanSided

Former Vikings draft bust given another chance by AFC East team

Former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dru Samia was recently signed to the practice squad of the New York Jets. During the early part of the 2020 season, Dru Samia was given his first opportunity to start in a game for the Minnesota Vikings. A fourth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft, there was a bunch of optimism surrounding Samia and his potential before his first start.
NFL
FanSided

3 key observations of Joe Burrow from Week 5 vs. Packers

Five weeks are in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals, and only the most blindly optimistic among us (looking at all four of you), thought the Bengals would be sporting a winning record. Despite all the trepidation surrounding Joe Burrow’s knee, Zac Taylor’s ability to coach, and Lou Anarumo’s ability...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

160K+
Followers
352K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy