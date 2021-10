TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The temperatures were a little cooler in South Georgia Wednesday morning than the previous morning with numbers near 60. Those temperatures will increase through the day as a mostly sunny sky is expected. Rain odds will remain similar to recent days as a ridge of high pressure continued to camp out in the Southeast. Highs will stay in the mid 80s to near 90 for the rest of the work week - much warmer than normal for mid October. Lows will stay in the 60s.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO