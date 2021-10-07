CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enosburg Falls, VT

Cold Hollow Business students open new Open Door free store for students and staff

By KATE. BARCELLOS Staff Writer
St. Albans Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENOSBURG FALLS — The Open Door Store at Enosburg Falls Middle and High School is on track to be one of the most fashionable shops in town when it opens later this week. Exclusive to staff and students, everything at the store is completely free, and we’re not just talking about free T-shirts: faux-leather jackets, beautiful coats and an array of clean flannel-patterned sweatpants are just some of the treasures on the neatly arranged racks and shelves. Faux-suede heels look like new, and jewelry graces the hands of mannequins.

www.samessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the town of Kongsberg said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enosburg Falls, VT
Local
Vermont Education
Local
Vermont Business
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Coats#Clothing#Jeans#Cold Hollow Business#Enosburg#The Open Door Store#Cold Hollow Career Center#Abercrombie Fitch
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy