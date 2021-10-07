Cold Hollow Business students open new Open Door free store for students and staff

ENOSBURG FALLS — The Open Door Store at Enosburg Falls Middle and High School is on track to be one of the most fashionable shops in town when it opens later this week. Exclusive to staff and students, everything at the store is completely free, and we’re not just talking about free T-shirts: faux-leather jackets, beautiful coats and an array of clean flannel-patterned sweatpants are just some of the treasures on the neatly arranged racks and shelves. Faux-suede heels look like new, and jewelry graces the hands of mannequins.