Orrington Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Stud Mill Road in Milford

Law enforcement personnel from across the state gathered Thursday in Bangor to say goodbye to Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross. Deputy Gross, of the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, lost his life on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Route 3 in Trenton, just before 4 a.m. When he arrived at the scene, the vehicle was gone, but there was debris in the roadway. Gross parked on the side of the road, activated his emergency lights, and donned a reflective safety vest to clear the pavement. As he worked, he was fatally struck by a pickup truck.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO