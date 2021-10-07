CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio Clean Cans, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC

 6 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Ohio Clean Cans, LLC ( http://www.OhioCleanCans.com ), a leading provider of residential garbage can cleaning and pressure washing services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC ( http://www.CincyBins.com ). Ohio Clean Cans, LLC brought can cleaning to Ohio in early 2017 and has grown organically until this recent acquisition.

