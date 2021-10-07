CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Zodiac Killer; Justin Fields Starting; TBT to Urban Meyer and that Shirtless Dude

Dave Chappelle has a new Netflix special out he he just can't help himself ... World Health Organizationapproves Malaria vaccine ... someone thinks they ID'd the Zodiac killer, but probably not ... Dave Grohl was told Kurt Cobain died a month before his suicide ... Ivanka Trump really didn't want people to hear a story about her flashing a hot dog vendor ... HoYeon Jung of 'Squid Game' gained more than 13 million Instagram followers since the show hit Netflix ... Bill de Blasio thinks he could be governor ... Federal judge halts Texas abortion law ... Andrew Lloyd Webber hated the 'Cats' movie so much he got a dog ...

Justin Fields named starting quarterback, but doesn't get too excited because the world could end in the next decade or so. [Bears Wire]

The Carolina Panthers traded for Stephon Gilmore. [ESPN]

The San Diego Padres fired manager Jayce Tingler. [Bleacher Report]

Cut by the Cowboys, Jaylon Smith is signing with the Packers. [NFL]

Nets still not sure what they're going to do about the entire Kyrie Irving thing. [ESPN]

Damian Lillard turned down working with Kanye to make his own album instead. [Rolling Stone]

Here's some footage of Urban Meyer doing an ESPN interview in August 2020 where a shirtless dude shows up. [The Big Lead]

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
theundefeated.com

Gruden is gone, now the NFL should get rid of those who enabled him

In a stunning turn of events that unfolded on Monday, Gruden was forced to resign as Las Vegas Raiders coach in the face of an avalanche of racist, anti-gay and misogynist emails first disclosed by The New York Times. So, Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a $100...
NFL
New York Post

Matt Stafford’s wife Kelly details ‘tipsy’ fight over lobster

Matthew Stafford is keeping his lobster distaste a secret. Or, at least he was. His wife, Kelly Stafford, admitted the couple isn’t down with the delicacy on her podcast this week. And according to her Instagram story, when she told Matthew about the conversation, he responded by calling her a “pretentious b—h.” Kelly followed it up with a second story, clarifying Matthew did not actually curse at her but she was “a little tipsy” when typing the initial post.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Sam sends first tweet since inclusion in Jon Gruden email

Michael Sam on Monday night sent his first tweet since being included in Jon Gruden’s offensive emails. Personal emails Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the franchise’s workplace. One email comment Gruden made about DeMaurice Smith leaked on Friday. Then on Monday, more emails leaked that led Gruden to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
Rock 104.1

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Caught Doin’ It in the Men’s Bathroom

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and won the game 21-18. Apparently, the game wasn't that exciting, (even though there was a streaker that ran on the field) because two young people got caught getting it on in the men's bathroom at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
