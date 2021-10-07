Roundup: Zodiac Killer; Justin Fields Starting; TBT to Urban Meyer and that Shirtless Dude

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Celebrate Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort / Handout/GettyImages

Dave Chappelle has a new Netflix special out he he just can't help himself ... World Health Organizationapproves Malaria vaccine ... someone thinks they ID'd the Zodiac killer, but probably not ... Dave Grohl was told Kurt Cobain died a month before his suicide ... Ivanka Trump really didn't want people to hear a story about her flashing a hot dog vendor ... HoYeon Jung of 'Squid Game' gained more than 13 million Instagram followers since the show hit Netflix ... Bill de Blasio thinks he could be governor ... Federal judge halts Texas abortion law ... Andrew Lloyd Webber hated the 'Cats' movie so much he got a dog ...

Justin Fields named starting quarterback, but doesn't get too excited because the world could end in the next decade or so. [Bears Wire]

The Carolina Panthers traded for Stephon Gilmore. [ESPN]

The San Diego Padres fired manager Jayce Tingler. [Bleacher Report]

Cut by the Cowboys, Jaylon Smith is signing with the Packers. [NFL]

Nets still not sure what they're going to do about the entire Kyrie Irving thing. [ESPN]

Damian Lillard turned down working with Kanye to make his own album instead. [Rolling Stone]

Here's some footage of Urban Meyer doing an ESPN interview in August 2020 where a shirtless dude shows up. [The Big Lead]