Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard has apologised after viewers received the wrong news due to a technical glitch.Shepherd and Kate Garraway addressed the issue on-air this morning (30 September) after viewers at home complained they were receiving the wrong local news for their region.“Lots of you getting in touch because unfortunately for some reason, the local news that you were just enjoying perhaps might have been from a different region to where you’re waking up this morning,” said Shephard. “Apologies for that.”The 46-year-old continued: “We’ll try and sort that out to make sure you get the correct news for...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO