Disease reported in local deer

Six white tailed deer in four Michigan counties – including one in St. Clair County – have died from a viral disease that affects deer and elk. Biologists at the Department of Natural Resources and Michigan State University confirming this week that the deer died of epizootic hemorrhage disease. The disease causes infected deer to seek water to lower their body temperature and are often found dead in or near bodies of water. Those who may encounter a sick or dead deer should report it to the DNR online at Michigan.gov/DNR or by calling the DNR regional service center in Bay City at 989-684-9141.